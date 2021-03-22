© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shark bites 9-year-old boy as he body surfed in Miami Beach

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
shark

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota couple says their 9-year-old son was bitten by a shark as he body surfed in Miami Beach.

Kristine Weiskopf told WPLG she and her son Jay were in the water for only a few minutes when the shark bit the boy.

She says she was holding his hand when a shark bit the boy on the shoulder. She says a chunk of skin missing was from his shoulder.

A Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew took the child to the hospital where surgeons closed the wound.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details