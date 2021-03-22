© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Police chief says Miami partying "couldn't go on any longer"

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials are extending an emergency 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week.

Sunday's decision by city commissioners comes after days of intense partying, where unruly crowds gathered by the thousands on South Beach, fighting in the streets, destroying property and ignoring masks and other COVID-19 orders.

Tourists are being encouraged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles are not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m.

SWAT officers in bulletproof vests dispersed pepper spray balls to break up defiant crowds. Miami Beach Police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested this month.

coronavirus
Danielle Prieur
