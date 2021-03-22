© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Public Schools Will Continue To Space Desks Six Feet Apart, Despite Change in CDC Guidance

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
Photo: Jonathan Borba

The district says there is no plan to reduce social distancing between student desks in classrooms to three feet. 

The CDC guidelines changed last week to allow this shorter distance between pupils when needed.

But spokesperson Scott Howat says infection rates remain low in students and teachers in the district compared to the general population so the aim is to keep spacing at six feet.

“The CDC guidelines are recommendations and we currently don’t have any plans to change our current practice which is outlined in the health and safety manual of the district which says we are going to maintain a maximum distance of six feet when feasible.”

Howat says a mandatory mask mandate for students and staff continues to remain in effect as students return from Spring Break.

“We think that what we’re doing is working and will continue to work. We’ll look at the three feet distancing obviously as a guideline and take that into consideration. But we’re going to continue to do maximum separation up to six feet as long as possible.”

All public, private and charter school staff can now get vaccinated at federal and county sites in Orange County.

To sign up for a shot or for a list of vaccine sites in the county, click here.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
