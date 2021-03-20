© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 20, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT
Photo: Markus Spiske
Photo: Markus Spiske

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, who were not authorized to discuss the situation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An email sent to members said service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because staff members had recently tested positive.

It said the club had undertaken “all appropriate response measures,” including sanitizing affected areas and that banquet and event services remain open.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
