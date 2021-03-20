© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Arizona governor, Florida senator blast Biden over border

By WMFE Staff
Published March 20, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT
Photo: Liv Bruce
Photo: Liv Bruce

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans overseeing their party’s efforts to elect senators and governors trekked to the Arizona-Mexico border and laid blame for a surge in migrants at the feet of President Joe Biden.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited Douglas, Arizona, on Friday as the GOP looks to weaponize the influx of migrants against Democrats.

Ducey said, “Joe Biden has broken our border" and demanded that the Democratic president make clear that U.S. borders are not open.

Biden said in an ABC News interview this week that his message to migrants was “don't leave your town or city or community.”

