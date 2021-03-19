© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida governor gathers experts to validate COVID response

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 19, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT
Photo: Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using a hand-picked panel of health experts to help validate the actions he took against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor convened those experts for a roundtable at the Capitol on Thursday. His handling of the virus will no doubt be a key issue in next year’s gubernatorial election, when DeSantis faces reelection.

The panel echoed the governor’s assertions that lockdowns and mask mandates did little to slow the virus's spread.

But their anti-lockdown views have been rebuked by many mainstream scientists.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried chided DeSantis for “elevating disinformation.” Fried is a potential Democratic rival in the governor’s race.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
