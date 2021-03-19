© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis extends coronavirus vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and older

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT
lakevaccination-2

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that on Monday state eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine will extend to residents 50 and older.

The move comes one week after the age was lowered to 60.

The governor has focused on putting seniors first. Now nearly 70 percent of residents 65 and older have gotten a vaccine and demand is down.

"So, we'll do the 50," DeSantis said during a press conference. "Then I think our next move will most likely be to just say anyone who qualifies under the EUA's -- to the 16 or 18 up depending on the shot."

He is referring to the vaccines' emergency use authorizations from the FDA.

Orange County has already gone a step further. Citing unmet capacity, Mayor Jerry Demings says the county's drive-thru at the Convention Center will offer vaccines to anyone 40 and older.

DeSantis insists that "it's not HIS decision to make" and says the county should focus instead on bringing its senior vaccinations up to the state average.

