© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Critics: Doctor's note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 19, 2021 at 2:43 AM EDT
Photo: Scott Graham
Photo: Scott Graham

FORT LAUDEDALE, Fla. (AP) — Critics in Florida say a doctor’s signature required for some people to get vaccinated is adding onerous barriers for some eligible residents, especially low-income or minority people who may not have health insurance or access to a primary care doctor.

Even some residents who have a doctor might find them too busy and are resorting to paying for online consultations with other doctors to get the state form signed.

Vaccines currently are open to all aged 60 and above.

Those younger can get one with a state form that requires little other than a doctor’s signature, but critics complain it unfairly penalizes some residents.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details