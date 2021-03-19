© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Photo: Ben O'Bro
Photo: Ben O'Bro

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean lines will resume cruises in the Caribbean in June, ending a yearlong hiatus.

Passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on the ships.

The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten.

One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
