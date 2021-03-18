Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,093 New Infections, 94 More Deaths

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Florida added 5,093 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 1,957,314 residents who have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic.&amp;nbsp;In data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the daily average of new infections this week has been 4,491 new COVID-19 infections a day.That’s a six percent decrease over last week, and an 18 percent decrease over the past two weeks.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;The Sunshine State also added 94 new deaths for a total of 32,598 residents who have passed from COVID-19 since mid-march.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Some 82,997 residents have been hospitalized with the virus in that time.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;By last count, some 4,570,538 people in the state have gotten at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 5,093 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 1,957,314 residents who have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic.

In data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the daily average of new infections this week has been 4,491 new COVID-19 infections a day.

That’s a six percent decrease over last week, and an 18 percent decrease over the past two weeks.

The Sunshine State also added 94 new deaths today for a total of 32,598 residents who have passed away from COVID-19 since mid-March.

Some 82,997 residents have been hospitalized with the virus in that time.

By last count, some 4,570,538 people in the state have gotten at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.



