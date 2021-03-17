Urban League, Hispanic Unity To Study Unequal Opportunities In Broward

The Urban League of Broward County and Hispanic Unity of Florida have received grant money to complete two reports on unequal opportunities that Black, Hispanic and immigrant communities have in Broward County. They’re working with Florida International University’s Metropolitan Center on gathering the research. You’ve probably heard the phrase: Black and Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Their research will pinpoint why. The two non-profits have $500,000 dollar grants each to study access to transportation and health care, among other issues. Germaine Smith-Baugh heads the Urban League of Broward County. "Let's be honest, everything is going to be in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years is going to be compared to whatever happened in 2020. So we felt that it was important to mark this time in Broward County using data." Josie Bacallao leads the Hispanic Unity of Florida. She says they want these reports to get to policymakers. "We see this as a real tool that can be used to create a more equitable future for everyone in Broward County." They plan to have the first set of data collected by June.