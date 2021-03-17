© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Picking a winner: Quenneville has made Florida a contender

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 17, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Year 2 of the Joel Quenneville coaching era in Florida has the Panthers looking very much like a Stanley Cup contender.

At the midpoint of this season, the Panthers are 19-5-4, tied for the most points in the NHL. They are off to the best 28-game start in their history.

Aleksander Barkov and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are among the leaders on the team.

The biggest reason might be Quenneville. Only one coach in NHL history has won more games and Quenneville shows no signs of slowing down.

Danielle Prieur
