Osceola Schools Joins 60 Groups Statewide In Calling For More Solar Power

By Amy Green
Published March 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
The Osceola County school district is among more than 60 districts, religious organizations and other groups calling on the state to make it easier to install solar panels on their properties. 

They want the state to allow a financing mechanism that would help alleviate the up-front cost of installing the solar panels. 

Florida is one of seven states to ban the financing mechanism -- called a PPA or power purchase agreement. 

The agreement involves a third-party energy developer, which sells energy back to the property owner after financing the up-front cost of installing the solar panels. 

PPAs are common in 28 other states, but in Florida state statutes require that anyone selling power must adhere to the same rules as a large public utility. 

The letter from the Osceola County school district and other groups coincides with a bill in the Legislature that would enable schools and municipalities to participate in PPAs. 

The groups point to NeoCity Academy, Florida’s first net-zero energy K-12 school located in Osceola County. They say the school is saving the district some $115,000 a year. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
