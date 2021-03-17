© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officers Escort Fallen Officer Kevin Valencia's Body Back Home to Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT
new-kevin

The Orlando Police escorted the body of fallen officer Kevin Valencia back home to Orlando today. 

An OPD motorcade escorted Officer Kevin Valencia’s body from the District 5 Medical Examiner’s Office to the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home in Orlando. 

Valencia is expected to be laid to rest in the nearby Chapel Hill Cemetery.

His funeral will be held on March 24 at the First Baptist Church in Orlando and will be livestreamed for the public on Facebook and Twitter at 11 am.

Yesterday, the OPD held a wreath laying ceremony at their headquarters to honor the officer who was critically injured responding to a domestic violence call in 2018. 

The gunman killed four children between the ages of one and 12 before he killed himself. 

For his valor, Valencia received the purple heart award. He is survived by his wife Meghan and their sons Kaleb and Kolton.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Orlando Police Heroes Foundation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando policekevin valencia
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details