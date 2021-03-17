© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More Walgreens, CVS Will Offer Vaccines in Florida Starting this Weekend, According to Gov. DeSantis

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 17, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Photo: National Cancer Institute
DeSantis says he expects to expand vaccine eligibility in the state to 55 and up sometime this month.

DeSantis says 223 Walgreens will offer the vaccines, while 182 CVS will distribute the shots starting this weekend.

He says that’s in addition to 730 Publix, 204 Walmart and Sam’s Club and 43 Winn-Dixie stores in the state that are inoculating mostly seniors. 

“And so those Walgreens and CVS this is their bread and butter. They do it very well. The more we can get those stores to have vaccine, I think the easier it is going to be for Floridians to be able to do it.”

But he says he doesn’t expect the Sunshine State to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccines anytime soon. 

"We have no more J & J coming for the foreseeable future. For the next two or three weeks, we’re not anticipating any new J & J and I don't know what the issue with that is. Hopefully we’ll get more of that soon.”

DeSantis says nearly ⅔ of all seniors in the state have gotten the shot.

He expects to expand the vaccine eligibility to people 55 and up sometime this month, but wants to make sure the supply can support the demand.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
