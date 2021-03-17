More Walgreens, CVS Will Offer Vaccines in Florida Starting this Weekend, According to Gov. DeSantis

DeSantis says he expects to expand vaccine eligibility in the state to 55 and up sometime this month.





DeSantis says 223 Walgreens will offer the vaccines, while 182 CVS will distribute the shots starting this weekend.

He says that’s in addition to 730 Publix, 204 Walmart and Sam’s Club and 43 Winn-Dixie stores in the state that are inoculating mostly seniors.

“And so those Walgreens and CVS this is their bread and butter. They do it very well. The more we can get those stores to have vaccine, I think the easier it is going to be for Floridians to be able to do it.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13010_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

But he says he doesn’t expect the Sunshine State to receive more Johnson & Johnson vaccines anytime soon.

"We have no more J & J coming for the foreseeable future. For the next two or three weeks, we’re not anticipating any new J & J and I don't know what the issue with that is. Hopefully we’ll get more of that soon.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13011_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis says nearly ⅔ of all seniors in the state have gotten the shot.

He expects to expand the vaccine eligibility to people 55 and up sometime this month, but wants to make sure the supply can support the demand.