More than 70% of Lake County seniors have gotten a vaccine

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT
The state-supported site at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. Photo: Lake County
More than 70% of Lake County seniors have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

That beats all the other Central Florida counties -- by a lot.

Lake County leaders credit "a whole-of-community effort" for their success getting residents 65 and older vaccinated.

The health department, county, cities, sheriff's office, community partners and volunteers teamed up. They have a state-supported site at Lake Square Mall, where they can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

Residents preregister for an appointment at myvaccine.fl.gov.

And the health department's Twitter page has updates on first-come, first-served opportunities in Mount Dora and Groveland.

The state says 71% of Lake County seniors are at least partially vaccinated. By comparison, Orange County is 61%. Osceola, Volusia and Seminole are next with 60%.

The numbers reflect where they live, by the way, not where they got the shot.

Statewide, 63% of seniors have been at least partially vaccinated. The state's age-based eligibility expanded this week to include residents 60 and older.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
