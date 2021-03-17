© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Will Allow Guests to Use Their Phones To Enter Orlando Theme Parks

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 17, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World Resort will allow guests to use their smartphone devices to enter Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios starting later this year. 

The new service will be available using the My Disney Experience App. 

The feature will roll out on Apple products first and will not replace the MagicBand, wristbands worn at the parks, but will act as another contactless way to access rides.

In a statement on the Disney Parks Blog, officials say guests can use "both and alternate between the two for added flexibility."

"We’ll also soon be introducing more MagicBands in trendy new colors and fun designs featuring favorite Disney characters and stories."

Visitors can create a Disney MagicMobile pass in the app, add it to their wallet and then swipe their Apple Watch or iPhone at access points to get in.

Park hotels will continue to offer digital room keys after the pandemic, allowing families to use their phone to access their room without touching door knobs or doors themselves.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
