Your coronavirus update for Tuesday: Brevard and Sumter counties see spike in positivity as Florida nears 2 million cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Brevard County is reporting a coronavirus test positivity rate of 12.4%.

In Sumter County the positivity rate has been above 10% for two days.

In Polk County, 10 more COVID-19 deaths were reported. Marion County added nine. One thousand two hundred four people have died in Polk County, and 897 in Marion.

Meanwhile, Florida inches closer to a total of two million cases, with 4,791 new positive tests reported Tuesday.

The state reported 102 additional deaths. So far, 32,449 Floridians have died.

On the positive side, the average number of new cases per day is down 16% this week compared to last, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

And 4.3 million Floridians have been at least partially vaccinated against the virus, while 2.4 million are fully vaccinated.



Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked him to wear face mask

The Associated Press

Authorities say a Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask.

According to an arrest report released Monday, 51-year-old Kelly McKin is facing a charge of battery following the encounter last month.

Read the article.



San Diego Zoo vaccinates apes to protect both animals and humans from COVID-19

By Eva Tesfaye (NPR)

As the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations speeds up across the country, zoos are considering whether to give shots to apes and other animals that may be susceptible to the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine that the San Diego Zoo used on its apes was produced by the veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it approved the vaccine for experimental use by the zoo.

Read the article.