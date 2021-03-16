Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia Has Died Years After Being Shot Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia has died more than two years after sustaining injuries in the line of duty. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot responding to a domestic violence call back in June of 2018.





The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment complex. When Valencia tried to breach the door, the suspect fired a shot hitting Valencia in the head.

Valencia was in a coma after the shooting. A month after the incident, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Georgia, then back to Orlando.

Four children were killed in the 2018 stand-off, between the ages of one and 12. The gunman eventually turned the gun on himself.

Valencia retired from OPD in October 2020. He was awarded the department’s purple heart.

In a statement, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says Valencia was a member of OPD’s force for more than three years and said his wife Megan and his sons will always be family to the OPD.