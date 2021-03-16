© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia Has Died Years After Being Shot Responding To Domestic Violence Call

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 16, 2021 at 2:21 AM EDT
Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia has died more than two years after sustaining injuries in the line of duty. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot responding to a domestic violence call back in June of 2018.

The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment complex. When Valencia tried to breach the door, the suspect fired a shot hitting Valencia in the head.

Valencia was in a coma after the shooting. A month after the incident, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Georgia, then back to Orlando.

Four children were killed in the 2018 stand-off, between the ages of one and 12. The gunman eventually turned the gun on himself.

Valencia retired from OPD in October 2020. He was awarded the department’s purple heart.

In a statement, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says Valencia was a member of OPD’s force for more than three years and said his wife Megan and his sons will always be family to the OPD.

