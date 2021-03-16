Fishkind Conversations: The American Rescue Plan's Effect On Florida

President’s Biden’s $1.9 trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan – ARP for short – is now law. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind says the state of Florida will get 10.2 billion dollars, and there’s also money for every county and most cities statewide.

Fishkind says the “transformational” ARP includes direct aid to households, as well as support for local nonprofits, small businesses, and hard-hit industries – like tourism.

He walks WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston through the details of ARP’s impact in Central Florida.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.