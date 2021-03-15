Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire Department Employees Now Can Get Vaccinated In Orange

COVID-19 vaccinations now are available in Orange County to all employees in law enforcement and corrections and anyone who works at a fire department.

County officials say this includes all workers at these agencies -- not just sworn officers.

But Raul Pino of the county health department says officials are weighing how to expand eligibility next, as the DeSantis administration continues to limit vaccinations by age.

“If we are allowed to open ourself our county, then it will get inundated from surrounding counties if we are lower our age group before the state does. So it’s kind of complicated.”

County officials say vaccination appointments still are available this week as the DeSantis administration began offering vaccinations yesterday (Monday) to Floridians ages 60 and up.

Pino says the positivity rate now is about 5 percent -- in part because of vaccinations. Some 13 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.