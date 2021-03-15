© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Florida As Vaccination Rates Do

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT
Photo: Sippakorn

Florida gas prices continue to surge as more people in the state get vaccinated and tourism picks back up again. 

Gas prices rose by 15 cents per gallon last week, averaging out to $2.87 per gallon at the pump.

According to a statement by AAA, that’s the highest daily average gas price in Florida since 2018. 

Many factors have contributed to this spike including tightening global crude oil and gasoline supplies, an increased demand for gas and market optimism. 

Investors are optimistic about the long-term future of gasoline demand as more people are vaccinated and return to work and play in the Sunshine State.

The most expensive gas is in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $2.97 a gallon and the least expensive is in Pensacola at $2.80 a gallon.

