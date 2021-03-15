© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Senate weighs legal immunity against COVID lawsuits

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 15, 2021 at 1:30 AM EDT
Photo: Jay Wennington
Photo: Jay Wennington

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits could make it before the Florida Senate later this week.

It provides another key test for a measure that supporters assert will protect against frivolous lawsuits but that critics worry could give blanket immunity to most business owners who negligently put the public and their workers in danger during the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging his allies in the Republican-controlled statehouse to make the COVID liability issue a priority during the 60-day legislative session, which is entering its third week.

He argues that a spate of lawsuits could translate to the loss of jobs.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
