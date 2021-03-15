Florida Senate weighs legal immunity against COVID lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits could make it before the Florida Senate later this week.

It provides another key test for a measure that supporters assert will protect against frivolous lawsuits but that critics worry could give blanket immunity to most business owners who negligently put the public and their workers in danger during the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging his allies in the Republican-controlled statehouse to make the COVID liability issue a priority during the 60-day legislative session, which is entering its third week.

He argues that a spate of lawsuits could translate to the loss of jobs.