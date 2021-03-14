© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Virus tolls similar despite governors' contrasting actions

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 14, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT
Photo: @govrondesantis
Photo: @govrondesantis

Governors across the U.S. have taken drastically different approaches in battling the coronavirus. Some have imposed mask mandates and business restrictions throughout much of the past year.

Others have not.

Which approach is best is hard to determine from the data.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show California and Florida have similar per capita COVID-19 case and death rates since the pandemic began.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed aggressive restrictions, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened much quicker. Health experts say people's personal decisions on precautions are sometimes more pivotal than government directives.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details