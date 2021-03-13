© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida students reflect on anniversary of pandemic shutdown

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 13, 2021 at 2:28 AM EST
Photo: Annie Spratt
Photo: Annie Spratt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida a year ago, colleges and universities shut down in the middle of the semester.

Students were left to navigate their coursework online.

Some, like London “Don" Balcita, say they were lost for a while. A year later, many students are back in classrooms and reflecting on the time lost to coronavirus.

Florida State freshman Anastasia Salatino says online learning makes it hard to stay motivated and learn the material. She says she still struggles to even do the most simple of tasks.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details