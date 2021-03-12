© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your coronavirus update for Friday: More than 4 million at least partially vaccinated in Florida

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 12, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST
a-health-care-worker-withdrew-a-dose-of-the-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-from-a-vial-at-the-klerksdorp-hospital-in-klerksdorp-south-africa-on-feb-18
AFP via Getty Images
/
A healthcare worker fills a syringe from a vial with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

More than four million people have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine in Florida.

And 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated, including 52,624 using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Florida is reporting 5,214 new cases of COVID-19 and 105 additional deaths.

The number of cases per day is on average 15% lower this week compared to last, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. But in the past four days the cases have risen steadily.

So far 1,931,613 Floridians have contracted COVID-19 and 32,214 have died.

Statewide, just over 3,000 people are hospitalized because of it.

Central Florida Counties Plan For Spring Break Amid COVID-19

By Lillian M. Hernández Caraballo, WMFE

Spring break could bring an increase in visitors to the region, from the tourism corridor to the beaches, which raises the question: Are counties trying to prevent a possible COVID-19 surge?

Read the article.

Orange County Public, Charter And Private School Teachers And Staff Can Get Vaccinated At Five Pop-Up Clinics This Weekend

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold five pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend for all Orange County public, charter and private school employees.

Read the article.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
