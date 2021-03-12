© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public, Charter and Private School Teachers And Staff Can Get Vaccinated at Five Pop-Up Clinics This Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 12, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST
Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC

The Florida Department of Emergency Management will hold five pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend for all Orange County public, charter and private school employees. 

The clinics at Colonial High, East River High, Freedom High, Oak Ridge High and Ocoee High will run from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

All five sites will receive 500 of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine to distribute each day. 

Appointment tickets will be handed out at the sites on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In a statement, OCPS says all employees regardless of age or job title are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with an OCPS ID and their state ID like a driver's license. 

The University of Central Florida continues to vaccinate its employees through March 17 at an on-campus vaccine site. All appointments are full and the site is not open to the public.

For your convenience, here are the addresses for the weekend pop-up clinics:


  • Colonial High, 6100 Oleander Dr., Orlando FL 32807

  • East River High, 650 East River Falcons Way, Orlando FL 32833

  • Freedom High, 2500 W. Taft-Vineland Rd., Orlando FL 32837

  • Oak Ridge High, 700 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando FL 32809

  • Ocoee High, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee FL 34761

Tags
coronavirusK-12Central Florida Newsbus driverssubsOCPSHealthVaccineOrange County Schoolsteachers
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details