DeSantis announces COVID-19 vaccines at more Walgreens pharmacies, anticipates lifting age limits in April

Ninety-seven Walgreens pharmacies in Florida will now offer the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the additional 85 Thursday in Jacksonville. The stores include 12 in Marion County, eight in Polk, and one each in Lake and Sumter. Look for availability at walgreens.com.

He plans to announce a further expansion within the federal pharmacy program next week.

DeSantis says vaccine eligibility will soon increase to include residents 55 and up. Next month, he says, it could open up to everyone.

"We probably would be able to really open it up more broadly if the supply continues on the way we're doing," he said, "and I think these pharmacies are really going to play the dominant role."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DESANTIS031121.mp3"][/audio]

Other companies in the federal program include Publix, CVS, Walmart, Sam's Club and Winn-Dixie.

DeSantis says nearly three million Florida seniors have been at least partially vaccinated. And he sees "encouraging signals" about vaccine supplies.

The White House on Wednesday announced plans to increase the weekly supply as it pursues vaccines for every adult by the end of May.