Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: 'Our hands are tied'

Many U.S. health centers that serve agricultural workers across the nation are receiving COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government in a program created by the Biden administration.

But in some states, farmworkers are not yet in the priority groups authorized to receive the shots.

The federal vaccine came with a restriction: The health centers must follow state priorities. The situation troubles farmworkers and activists.

Farmworkers run an elevated risk of getting infected because of their work conditions. Purdue University estimates a half-million people in the agriculture industry have been infected and thousands have died.