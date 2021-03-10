© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mars Rover's Mic Gets News Sounds Of Martian Winds

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 10, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST
NASA's SuperCam get installed on the Mars Perseverance Rover. Photo: NASA / Los Alamos National Laboratory
NASA’s Mars rover is getting the first sounds of Martian wind using a microphone mounted to the robot's mast.

The team responsible for Perseverance’s SuperCam instrument started unpacking the boom arm and fired up the on-board microphone for the first time. The hardware captured sounds of Martian wind from the rover’s home in Jezero crater


NASA · First Audio Recording of Sounds on Mars

The SuperCam will help the rover identify rocks on the surface by firing lasers at them and using the microphone to listen to the sounds. Scientists can use the acoustical data to help determine what the rock is made of.

Perseverance is looking for ancient signs of life on the Martian surface. Scientists say Jezero crater was once an ancient lake and a good spot to look for evidence of past Martian organisms.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
