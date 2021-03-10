© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida woman charged with being at US Capitol attack

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 10, 2021 at 2:04 AM EST
Photo: Louis Velazquez

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say another Florida woman has been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump.

Court records show that 31-year-old Corinne Lee Montoni was arrested and charged Tuesday with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about the case.

