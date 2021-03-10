FEMA Satellite Vaccine Site Opens at Barnett Park on Thursday

FEMA is opening a satellite vaccine site at Barnett Park Gym tomorrow.





All K-12 teachers and staff, police officers, firefighters and medically vulnerable people as well as people 65 and up and medical personnel can get vaccinated at the site.

People in these groups can walk up to the Barnett Park Gym to get vaccinated between 9 am and 5 pm daily from March 11 through March 13.

Also at Barnett Park, Orange County has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program through March 31.

All Orange County residents of any age, with or without symptoms, can get tested at the drive-thru site between 9 am and 5 pm, seven days a week.

Both the rapid antigen test and the PCR test are available. No appointments are needed.



