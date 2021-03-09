© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Big Business Of Small Space Tech

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 9, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket on the pad for its mission "Don't Stop Me Now." Photo: Rocket Lab
Small satellites plus small rockets equals big business.

[caption id="attachment_175710" align="alignright" width="250"] Phantom Space's Jim Cantrell[/caption]

Two private space companies developing small launchers made big announcements last week. Rocket Lab said it's going public and unveiled a new rocket. 3D printing company Relativity Space unveiled plans for a second launch vehicle.

It’s a busy time for the small launch market. We’ll take a dive into the big business of small launchers with Anthony Colangelo, host off the Main Engine Cut Off podcast.

But first, small rockets launch small satellites. Engineer and entrepreneur Jim Cantrell wants to mass manufacture these satellites -- and build a rocket of his own -- with his new company Phantom Space. We’ll take a look at the emerging market -- and growing use cases -- for small, mass produced satellites and the customers driving the industry’s rapid development.

LISTEN: Extended interview with Phantom Space founder and CEO Jim Cantrell.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/113_Jim-Cantrell_LONG.mp3"][/audio]

The big business of small space tech, that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on WMFE, America’s Space Station.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
