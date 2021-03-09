The Big Business Of Small Space Tech

Small satellites plus small rockets equals big business.

Phantom Space's Jim Cantrell

Two private space companies developing small launchers made big announcements last week. Rocket Lab said it's going public and unveiled a new rocket. 3D printing company Relativity Space unveiled plans for a second launch vehicle.

It’s a busy time for the small launch market. We’ll take a dive into the big business of small launchers with Anthony Colangelo, host off the Main Engine Cut Off podcast.

But first, small rockets launch small satellites. Engineer and entrepreneur Jim Cantrell wants to mass manufacture these satellites -- and build a rocket of his own -- with his new company Phantom Space. We’ll take a look at the emerging market -- and growing use cases -- for small, mass produced satellites and the customers driving the industry’s rapid development.

LISTEN: Extended interview with Phantom Space founder and CEO Jim Cantrell.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/113_Jim-Cantrell_LONG.mp3"][/audio]

