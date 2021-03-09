Fishkind Conversations: Economically Uneven Pandemic Effects

A new report from Florida’s Department of Revenue says taxable sales in December 2020 were a whopping $176 million higher than in December 2019.

It sounds like Florida residents had plenty of money to spend. But as economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, that’s not really the case – the report simply highlights how the pandemic has nearly wrecked certain parts of the economy, while barely touching others.

