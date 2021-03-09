Another Batch Of SpaceX Starlink Satellites Heading Into Orbit

SpaceX is set to launch another 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in an effort to build a global blanket of internet coverage. The tiny internet satellites will join the more than 1,000 currently in orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. ET and weather is favorable.

SpaceX is building a massive satellite constellation to provide broadband internet access worldwide.

This next batch of 60 heading to orbit will ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that previously sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into space.

SpaceX plans to land the booster on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, an effort to reuse the rocket and lower the cost of launches.