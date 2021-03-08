Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As Democrats celebrate recent inroads in Arizona and Georgia, they are troubled by growing questions over Florida.

The state has a reputation as a swing state but it favors Republicans and may be shifting further out of reach.

The inability of Democrats to win in Florida could dampen interest from the national party as well as from big-money donors who may be asking whether Democrats can actually ever win there again.

As Democrats begin jockeying to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, some Democrats worry that their disadvantage against the GOP is now deeper than ever before.