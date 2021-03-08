© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Convention Center Expands Vaccine Eligibility To Include Medically Vulnerable With Signed Doctor's Form

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST
Photo: Steven Cornfield
Photo: Steven Cornfield

The Orange County Department of Health says all K-12 personnel, police officers, firefighters, and medically vulnerable people can now get vaccinated at the Convention Center.

Along with these new groups, people who are 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, and health care workers can also get shots at the convention center. 

Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino says these new eligibility rules apply to all the vaccine sites in the county per federal vaccine guidelines. 

“So we are accepting those forms and please make an appointment. We have plenty of appointments open especially for tomorrow there are appointments about one thousand appointments for tomorrow.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/pino-clip-for-wrap-.wav"][/audio]

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says people should remember to bring any ID that’s needed to prove eligibility to get a shot. 

"Any educator or support staff member regardless of age including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and day care workers with valid ID can get vaccinated at this site. Firefighters or sworn law enforcement officers of all ages are eligible to get vaccinated here.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13004_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The CDR registration website, patientportalfl.com, is still being updated to reflect this expanded eligibility. 

Anyone who can’t register online and is medically vulnerable, can still get vaccinated on site with the approved signed DOH form from their doctor.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details