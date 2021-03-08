© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ocala-area horse farm accused of shortchanging foreign workers pays $137K in back pay and penalties

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST
The U.S. Department of Labor says a prominent thoroughbred horse farm accused of shortchanging foreign workers has paid about $137,000 in back wages and civil penalties.

Wavertree Stables near Ocala hired the 29 workers under H-2B visas.

The Labor Department says the farm failed to keep accurate records, pay the employees for all the hours they worked or reimburse them for travel as required.

Their back pay amounted to $81,139.

The department announced the payment on Friday. The consent order was approved by a judge in November.

 

