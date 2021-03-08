© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A pandemic, a plan and a return to golf with no interruption

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 8, 2021 at 2:04 AM EST
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is ready for golf to move ahead a year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport.

He remembers a tough week one year ago that began with the tour announcing a multi-billion dollar media rights deal and ended with the tour shutting down for three months.

The tour got a big boost from a mobile testing site and cooperation from its players to put health and safety first.

Since the return in June, the PGA Tour has played 33 out of 36 weeks in 18 states and four countries without having to shut down.

Danielle Prieur
