Simpson And Brodeur Team Up On Plan To Slow Revolving Door Of Child Placements

Florida lawmakers are focusing heavily on child welfare this year, boosted by support from the Senate’s top lawmaker.

Chamber President Wilton Simpson recently repeated his support for several proposals moving in the legislature:

“We know that the sooner a child has a permanent living situation, the better off they’ll be. And the reason we need to act now is because government makes a terrible parent. All children need a loving home. Let’s rally together to find permanent ones where they can thrive.” Among the bills that has Simpson’s support—a plan by fellow adoptee Senator Jason Brodeur that’s geared toward keeping children from cycling between multiple group and foster homes. Simpson is also supporting a plan by Senate Children and Families Chairwoman and Democratic Senator Lauren Book to better track and protect children in the state’s care.