Florida House votes to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 6, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST
Photo: Florencia Rosenfeld
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida businesses would be protected from coronavirus lawsuits if they made an effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under a bill passed by the House.

The 83-31 vote on Friday divided Republicans in support of the legislation and Democrats who opposed it. Republicans said businesses are suffering because of the pandemic and shouldn't have to worry about frivolous lawsuits.

Democrats said people shouldn’t lose access to courts if a business failed to protect employees or customers.

The House also passed a bill that would make it a felony to profit off a pandemic by making false or misleading marketing claims about personal protective equipment or the availability or access to vaccines.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
