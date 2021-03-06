© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 6, 2021 at 2:35 AM EST
Photo: Leighann Blackwood
Photo: Leighann Blackwood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lifted some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor sports and entertainment venues, clearing the way for fans to attend games on Major League Baseball’s opening day and for theme parks like Disneyland to reopen for the first time in more than a year.

The rules take effect April 1, but they only apply to people living in California.

Baseball teams, event organizers and theme parks are not allowed to sell tickets to anyone living out of state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the rules Friday, the same day he signed a law aimed at returning public school students to classrooms by April 1.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
