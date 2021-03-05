© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Coronavirus Infections Hit 1.9 Million

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST
Image: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, March 5th, 2021
Matthew Peddie
/
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, March 5th, 2021

Florida added 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Friday. 

More than 1.9 million Floridians have now been infected with coronavirus. Some 1,900,598 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with the state reporting 1,936,207 cases overall. 

Florida added 138 new deaths. Statewide, 31,522 residents and 568 non-residents have died from COVID-19

Florida is averaging 5,419 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s an 11% decrease over the week prior, and a 12% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Friday morning, 3,419 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

Some 1,815,999 people have completed a series of the vaccine and 1,442,998 have received the first dose. 

coronavirus
Matthew Peddie
