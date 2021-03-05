Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Coronavirus Infections Hit 1.9 Million

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿&lt;br&gt;

Florida added 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Friday.

More than 1.9 million Floridians have now been infected with coronavirus. Some 1,900,598 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with the state reporting 1,936,207 cases overall.

Florida added 138 new deaths. Statewide, 31,522 residents and 568 non-residents have died from COVID-19

Florida is averaging 5,419 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s an 11% decrease over the week prior, and a 12% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Friday morning, 3,419 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 1,815,999 people have completed a series of the vaccine and 1,442,998 have received the first dose.