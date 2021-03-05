© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Some 1.9 Million Passengers Could Use Orlando International Airport This Spring Break. That's a 45 Percent Uptick in Traffic From Last Year.

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST
Photo: Arno Smit
Slightly more than 55,000 passengers used the Orlando International Airport on the busiest travel day last Spring Break. 

Domestic air traffic could increase by 45 percent between February 28 and April 13 this year at Orlando International Airport compared with the same time in 2020.

That means an additional 613,000 passengers could use MCO on their way to Spring Break destinations in the US. 

A number of factors including more seats on domestic flights out of the airport and a new nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Orlando to Honolulu could contribute to this uptick. 

April 4th is expected to be the most popular day to travel with some 55,435 departures at the airport. In total, the airport could see some 1.9 million passengers this holiday season.

While air travel continues to increase in Orlando, so do coronavirus cases among TSA workers. Nearly 180 Orlando-based officers have gotten COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
