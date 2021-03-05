DeSantis says first J&J shipments will be used for eligible law enforcement, and more

Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning vaccine distribution events around the state to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to older law enforcement officials.

"We really believe because J&J is a single dose," he said. "We’re looking at law enforcement, fire and teachers 50 and up. That’s perfect for people that are in the workforce."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DeSantisJandJ.mp3"][/audio]

At an event in Winter Haven, 2,000 officers from Polk, Hardee, Highlands and Lake counties were getting shots.

DeSantis says the first shipments of the J&J vaccine will cover all 20,000 eligible sworn officers, plus the firefighters and school employees who qualify.

But in general, he says age -- not occupation -- will determine who is eligible. The next group will likely be residents 60 and older sometime this month.

"If you’re 60, you’re going to be able to go, and it doesn’t matter what your vocation is," he said. "Or it doesn’t matter if you’re retired. You’re going to be able to go. Then when we do 55, that’ll be for everybody who is 55 and up."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/DeSantisAgeNotOccupation.mp3"][/audio]

On the other hand, any child-care worker or K-through-12 employee can receive a vaccine from pharmacies in the federal program and the FEMA sites.