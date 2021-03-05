© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congresswoman Demings at Valencia College West Vaccine Site: "We Need to Get as Many Shots in Arms as Possible"

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

Congresswoman Val Demings called for the Senate to pass the American Rescue Plan at the FEMA-run vaccination site at Valencia College West today. 

The plan which already passed in the House would expand COVID vaccination, testing and tracing, while providing funding for schools and small businesses to safely reopen. 

Demings says while the Senate deliberates, it’s crucial that as many residents as possible get vaccinated at federal, state and local vaccine sites. 

She says with the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida people are wondering which shot to get. Her response is simple: 

“Get the vaccine and you know as I commented earlier and FEMA agrees that we need to get as many shots in the arms as possible. And when we get bogged down if you will with well I want a specific one. Get the vaccine as I said earlier. Get the one that’s available to you.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/get-the-vaccine.wav"][/audio]

FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech says the FEMA-run site at Valencia College West will now distribute some 500 J & J vaccines a day, as part of its 3,000-shot total. 

“It is exciting news. Every site, every hub here in Orlando, in Tampa, in Miami, in Jacksonville are getting up to 6,000 a week. So it’s a 1,000 a day here, and they’re administering 500 and again that’s a person’s choice.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13013_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The site will add new tents on Saturday so residents don’t have to wait in the heat or in the rain to get vaccinated. 

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthVaccineFEMA
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details