Congresswoman Demings at Valencia College West Vaccine Site: "We Need to Get as Many Shots in Arms as Possible"

Congresswoman Val Demings called for the Senate to pass the American Rescue Plan at the FEMA-run vaccination site at Valencia College West today.

The plan which already passed in the House would expand COVID vaccination, testing and tracing, while providing funding for schools and small businesses to safely reopen.

Demings says while the Senate deliberates, it’s crucial that as many residents as possible get vaccinated at federal, state and local vaccine sites.

She says with the availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida people are wondering which shot to get. Her response is simple:

“Get the vaccine and you know as I commented earlier and FEMA agrees that we need to get as many shots in the arms as possible. And when we get bogged down if you will with well I want a specific one. Get the vaccine as I said earlier. Get the one that’s available to you.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/get-the-vaccine.wav"][/audio]

FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech says the FEMA-run site at Valencia College West will now distribute some 500 J & J vaccines a day, as part of its 3,000-shot total.

“It is exciting news. Every site, every hub here in Orlando, in Tampa, in Miami, in Jacksonville are getting up to 6,000 a week. So it’s a 1,000 a day here, and they’re administering 500 and again that’s a person’s choice.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/13013_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The site will add new tents on Saturday so residents don’t have to wait in the heat or in the rain to get vaccinated.



