School employees, regardless of age, can get COVID-19 vaccine at FEMA site

By Joe Byrnes
Published March 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST
Law enforcement officers got vaccinated at the Valencia College - West Campus FEMA site during a "dress rehearsal." Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
School employees of any age can now get a coronavirus vaccine at FEMA sites in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the important development kind of off the cuff at a press conference in Crystal River.

"The federal government is the one sending us the vaccine," he said. "If they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that. And so the pharmacies are obviously going to accommodate that. These sites will accommodate that."

Orange County Public Schools confirmed the eligibility there of “all K-12 school employees.” 

So teachers, bus drivers and so forth -- including those under 50 -- can get the vaccine from pharmacies in the federal program or at a FEMA site.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Valencia College - West Campus site, 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando.

It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Employees should bring their school ID.

 

coronavirus Central Florida News Health
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
