© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida school resource officer fired for using racial slur

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 4, 2021 at 1:13 AM EST
Photo: Delvin White
Photo: Delvin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Black resource officer at a Florida high school was fired after his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times.

A disposition letter released by the Tampa Police Department said Officer Delvin White was fired Tuesday.

The letter says the officer violated policies that prohibit discriminatory conduct.

He'd been with the department for eight years.

White was a resource officer at Middleton High School in Tampa. Police say he used the N-word while on the phone and directly to a person he was arresting on Nov. 30. White told investigators he didn't mean for the term to be derogatory.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details