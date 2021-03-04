Florida school resource officer fired for using racial slur

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Black resource officer at a Florida high school was fired after his body-worn camera captured him using a racial slur multiple times.

A disposition letter released by the Tampa Police Department said Officer Delvin White was fired Tuesday.

The letter says the officer violated policies that prohibit discriminatory conduct.

He'd been with the department for eight years.

White was a resource officer at Middleton High School in Tampa. Police say he used the N-word while on the phone and directly to a person he was arresting on Nov. 30. White told investigators he didn't mean for the term to be derogatory.