Your Coronavirus Update for Wednesday: Florida Reports More Than 6,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida reported 6,014 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,924,114 since the start of the pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average number of daily coronavirus cases this week is 5,652.

That same data set shows daily coronavirus case counts have dropped by four percent compared with last week and 15 percent compared with two weeks ago.

The state also added 132 new deaths today. Since last March, 31,267 Floridians have died from the virus and 80,024 have been hospitalized.

Four FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccine sites opened in the state today. The site at Valencia College West is open from 7 am until 7 pm daily and accepts walk ups.

A mobile vaccination site at Engelwood Neighborhood Center also opened today and will operate through Saturday from 9 until 5 or until supplies run out.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:



Worried About Coronavirus Variants? Here’s What You Need To Know

Scientists are spotting new coronavirus variants almost on a daily basis. So far public health experts are still most worried about three important ones. Read more here.

Gov. DeSantis Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shipment Will Be Enough For All Police, Firefighters And Teachers 50 And Up To Get Shots

The FDA authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine last weekend. The 175,000 doses are expected to arrive in Florida this week. Read more here.

Comcast CEO Roberts Says “Exciting Road Map Ahead For The Parks Business” As Construction Resumes At Epic Universe

Universal announced today it will resume construction on its Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. The project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Orlando. Read more here.

From ‘Jolene’ To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund

Country music legend Dolly Parton got a taste of her own medicine on Tuesday when she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine whose research she helped fund. Read more here.

FEMA Vaccine Sites Will Accept Florida DOH Note That You Are Medically Vulnerable

An executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking effect Wednesday is expanding eligibility to COVID-19 vaccines – this time to those under 65 with pre-existing conditions.Currently, frontline health care workers, patients and workers in long-term care facilities and Floridians 65 and older can get vaccinated. Patients deemed by a hospital to be “extremely vulnerable” can also get vaccinated. Read more here.

Need to sign up for a vaccine or find out if you're eligible? Click here.