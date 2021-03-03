© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OPD: Expect Traffic Delays Around FEMA Vaccine Sites in Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST
Photo: OPD
Photo: OPD

If you’re driving near the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando today expect some delays. 

The Orlando Police Department says a mobile FEMA vaccine clinic opened at the site Wednesday. 

As a result, slowdowns are expected on South Semoran Blvd, Curry Ford Road, Glenwood Ave, and La Costa Drive. 

OPD officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will be in the area to help direct traffic and residents are urged to avoid the area or take an alternate route. 

The vaccine site is open from 9 until 5 daily or until supplies run out now through Saturday, March 5. 

For traffic updates, follow @OrlandoPolice.

Tags
Central Florida NewstrafficOPD
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details